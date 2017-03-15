Investment promised for Braywick Park after trees are controversially felled

An £85,000 investment has been promised to revitalise part of Braywick Park after trees were controversially cut down on Friday.

Trees in the Braywick Nature Centre garden were removed as part of the redevelopment of free school Braywick Court, run by the Bellevue Place Education Trust (BPET).

The felling took place to allow access to the site in Hibbert Road during construction.

Last week, the Advertiser reported campaign group Save Braywick Park had slammed the action as ‘dishonest’ as the tree felling was not included in the original plans for the redevelopment.

Speaking this week, John Williams from the group said: "36 hours after a councillor assured residents of their commitment to the park they chopped down eight of the 10 trees in the Braywick Nature Centre garden."

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) agreed that losing the trees was a shame but said it was the only option for access to the site.

As part of the planning agreement, £85,000 will be used to revamp parts of Braywick Nature Centre’s garden and plant new trees once building work has been completed.

This was announced by the Royal Borough on Wednesday, March 8.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said while the council was ‘extremely reluctant’ to remove the trees it was seen as having the ‘least impact on the area’ while allowing access to the site.

She added: “This agreement will allow the complete replacement of any trees that need to be removed in the short term and help us to create a greener, more vibrant garden space for young people and families to enjoy.”