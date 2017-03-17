Dads take on daughters in Furze Platt netball game

Netball players showed their dads who was boss following a narrow victory on Sunday at Furze Platt Senior School.

The Magnet Netball Club u13 side used their technical ability to overcome their taller parents with great effect, edging it 23-22 at the school in Furze Platt Road.

It has been a great season in competitive games for the girls, who continue to aim to finish in the top three of both the Berkshire Netball League and the Charters Netball League.

Though the Magnet raced to a 17-11 lead early in the match, the fathers grew into the game as they gained confidence and got to grips with the rules.

The team’s umpire and manager Annette Allanson said: “The dads became very competitive when they realised that they were getting closer.

“They were defending very tightly, and had some great interceptions.

“This was a lot of fun for the girls, their dads and the spectators, and we think we have given all these dads a much better understanding of the game of netball and how tough it can be.”