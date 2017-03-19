In pictures: St Piran's School hosts gym and dance show

Youngsters jumped, dashed and twirled at a gym and dance presentation at St Piran's School on Monday.

More than 180 pupils at the prep school in Gringer Hill took part in the annual show.

At the beginning of the show, a thank you was given to the Kendall family for a recent donation towards new gym equipment and Emma Kendall, a former pupil, also performed a floor routine.

During the show, a reception class put on a sea theme for their dance, dressing as seaweed, sea monsters and jellyfish.

Year two performed to pop artists including Katy Perry and The Wanted.

Katie Holmes, head of girls' games, said:"It's a pleasure to see the smiles on the children's faces when performing to their parents, and how confident they are at such a young age."