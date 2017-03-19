In pictures: St Piran's School hosts gym and dance show

Youngsters jumped, dashed and twirled at a gym and dance presentation at St Piran's School on Monday.
More than 180 pupils at the prep school in Gringer Hill took part in the annual show.
At the beginning of the show, a thank you was given to the Kendall family for a recent donation towards new gym equipment and Emma Kendall, a former pupil, also performed a floor routine.
During the show, a reception class put on a sea theme for their dance, dressing as seaweed, sea monsters and jellyfish.
Year two performed to pop artists including Katy Perry and The Wanted.
Katie Holmes, head of girls' games, said:"It's a pleasure to see the smiles on the children's faces when performing to their parents, and how confident they are at such a young age."
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
A goat has been causing a stir in Maidenhead High Street after it was spotted tied to a post.