BCA care village plans to be discussed at planning meeting tonight

Plans for a care village in BCA are set to be discussed at a Maidenhead Development Management Panel planning meeting tonight.

The planning application would see a 50-bedroom care home, a village care and wellbeing centre, 26 assisted living units, and 82 independent living units built in college grounds in Burchetts Green.

It has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

On the report, planning officers said the 'very special circumstances' put forward by applicant BCA did not outweigh the harm to the greenbelt and would lead to an ‘unacceptable loss of trees’.

It states: “Furthermore there is no evidence contained with the application to confirm that failure to approve this application would impact the educational opportunities for young people.”

The assisted living unites would be a mix of bungalows, cottages, maisonettes and apartments and the village care centre would include a restaurant, hairdresser, cinema and bar.

The application, which was submitted in September, has received more than 50 community comments.

The agenda for tonight's meeting also includes proposals for a nursery in Cliveden View Shopping Centre and construction of a three-storey house in Terrys Lane, Cookham, which have both been recommend for refusal by planning officers.

Approval is expected to be given by councillors for an application to change the use of land in Ockwells Park from agricultural to public open space and a two storey extension to the science block of Newlands Girls' School.

The meeting is set to take place at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7pm.

See our website tomorrow for a meeting report.