Annual Beaveree sees £850 raised for ShelterBox charity

Naming animals in different languages, games and craft stalls were just some of the activities youngsters took part in for the annual Beaveree.

More than 115 beavers from Maidenhead took part in the fundraising event at Altwood School on Saturday.

They spent the day trying out each of the 10 activities which all had an international theme.

Maria Hodges, assistant district commissioner for Beavers said: "It went really well and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"This year we were raising money for ShelterBox, which is a charity that looks after people in different countries who have had bad times, with things that are out of their control.

"We discussed with the Beavers what charity we should money for, and they said they wanted to help people everywhere."

The event raised £851 for the charity.

Maria added they are always looking for more volunteers to be leaders.

Visit www.maidenheadscouts.org.uk for more information.