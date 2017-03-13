Confessions of a Rabbi book offers behind-the-scenes look at life of Maidenhead's Dr Jonathan Romain

Moral dilemmas, emotional traumas, sexual fantasies and multiple murders are just some of the topics covered in a new tell-all book by Maidenhead rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain.

Confessions of a Rabbi, which is released today (Monday), offers readers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of a rabbi and the human scenarios Jonathan has faced since he became a full time rabbi at Maidenhead Synagogue in 1980.

Dr Romain said: “These were just stories that I’ve heard over the last 30 years and some of them relate to Maidenhead and some of them are people throughout the United Kingdom. It’s not just local stories and all the names have been changed.

“They are just things people have said when they’ve asked for my advice; some things create ethical dilemmas and the book is very much sharing the situations and stories that mirror everyday life.”

“I’ve been keeping a diary and taking notes for the last 30 years, I’ve got a good memory for people."

In the first chapter, Dr Romain shares his experience of being propositioned by a grieving wife and a woman who chose to read her au pair’s diary only to find out she had slept with her husband and all of her three sons.

The Maidenhead rabbi also talks about his first job as a nightclub bouncer, shaking the hand of former Prime Minister John Major and almost drinking Princess Margaret’s cup of tea.

“Some people said I should have published the book after I died, but I think that would be cowardly,” said Dr Romain.

“It’s not about God, this book is about people, it’s got a lot to do with people and helping them navigate through the human jungle."

Confessions of a Rabbi is published by Biteback at £12.99 and is also available from Maidenhead Synagogue at admin@maidshul.org