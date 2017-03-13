Reuben's Fight fundraising tops £80,000 with latest event

A fundraising run saw more than £500 raised for a little boy fighting cancer on Saturday.

Shirley Oliver and her three-year-old grandson Jack raced around the sports track at Braywick Park to raise money for their friend Reuben.

Proceeds will be donated to Reuben’s Fight, set up to aid Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is recovering from his fourth round of chemotherapy to treat neuroblastoma, which affects fewer than 100 children in the UK.

Shirley, who lives near Reuben's family in Furze Platt, said: "I think we've raised £500 which is really good, it makes my heart break to think of Reuben fighting cancer when I have a healthy three-year-old grandson.

"Jack's dad had to join him round the track as he held his hand, and we ran the entire track without stopping.

"We all did high fives at the end for Reuben.

"Jack is friends with Reuben and we will definitely do more fundraising events for Reuben."

So far more than £80,000 has been raised for the campaign, and the family have set a goal of £250k, which will go towards funding specialised treatment for three-year-old Reuben.

His mum Jess Virdee told the Advertiser that Reuben has now completed four rounds of chemotherapy and will begin his fifth round soon.

She said: "Reuben is in good spirits and enjoying doing things a normal boy his age should be.

"The support from the local community is incredible and we are incredibly touched by the efforts and responses of children from schools all over the borough."

Visit www.gofundme.com/xtkdkh4y-reubens-fight to donate to the cause.