Cash raised for Great Ormond Street at party for baby born with leukaemia

A fundraising party was held for Great Ormond Street Hospital on Saturday.

David and Leah Morgan, from Holyport, held the party to celebrate their daughter Maggie-Mae's six-month birthday.

Last week, The Advertiser reported Maggie-Mae's journey after she was born with a rare form of leukaemia and received treatment at the London hospital.

More than 100 people gathered at the party at Novello in Bath Road on Saturday, which included a children's disco, an auction, raffle and a balloon release.

David Morgan, who is a teacher at Lowbrook Academy, said: "It was amazing, and we raised £1,400 just from the party. We've also got a Just Giving page which has raised about £1,800.

"We wrote out Peter Pan quotes, and people wrote positive messages on them for the balloon release.

"The author JM Barrie gifted the rights to the hospital so it has close ties with it."

The parents had to take Maggie-Mae to Great Ormond Street on Wednesday after her Hickman line, which allows doctors direct access to her bloodstream, became blocked.

They are hoping it will be removed or replaced in April.

When the line was inserted in October, Maggie-Mae's heart stopped for six minutes, and it had to be manually pumped.

At just 10 days old she received her first round of chemotherapy which caused her cancerous lumps to disappear.

She now has her blood checked every week and monthly check-ups at Great Ormond Street.

David added: "We've just got to keep checking her to make sure she's okay."

To follow Maggie-Mae’s journey and donate to the fundraising page visit www.facebook.com/pg/MightyMaggieMae