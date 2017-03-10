Desborough head reassures parents after school separates from academy trust

The headteacher of Desborough College has reassured parents after it was reported today (Friday) the school had separated from its academy trust.

The Education Fellowship Trust, which runs 12 schools across the country, will transfer them to new sponsors following a review of ‘financial constraints’.

Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road became an Education Fellowship Academy in October 2012.

He said the school had made ‘great progress’ over recent years and the school exam outcomes have improved year-on-year.

In its latest OFSTED inspection in 2014, the school was rated ‘good’.

Lizzie Rowe, chief operating officer for The Education Fellowship Trust (TEFT), said: “TEFT has requested to transfer all of its 12 academies to new sponsors following a review of financial constraints facing the education sector and the misalignment of values with the DfE.

“TEFT’s priority at this time is to ensure a smooth and timely transfer that minimises impact on the pupils, staff, parents and local communities at the schools.”

“From my own perspective as headteacher of Desborough College I want to reassure parents that I do not consider our separation from the sponsors a negative development in any way and indeed it opens up some very exciting opportunities for us.

“As you know we have made great progress as a school over recent years and this has been attributable to the talented, professional staff that work here, the high aspirations of the local governing body who offer me personally both challenge and support, our unique relationship with Radley College and, of course, the partnership that we enjoy with the parents and carers who send their boys here.

“Our examination outcomes have improved year-on-year and we are now officially over-subscribed with a waiting-list of boys who would like to be given a place here.

“None of this will change and, indeed, I have never been more confident that the future for Desborough College and all of our boys and sixth-form girls is extremely bright.”