Residents plant shrubs to revive wildlife habitat

A new council wildlife reserve at Deerswood Meadow in Ray Mill Road east was buzzing with activity as green-fingered volunteers planted hawthorn and blackthorn shrubs.

People from across the Royal Borough met on Saturday to get down in the dirt as they planted fifty of both species.

Jan Stannard, of Wild Maidenhead, said: “Both are excellent for providing berries for birds in the autumn and pollen in the spring for butterflies and moths.”

The shrubs were planted in an area with plant cuttings that were taken from a nearby patch of land that will be used for housing.

“As these rot down they will provide yet another habitat for a variety of wildlife,” Tony Gale, of the Friends of Deerswood group, said.