Pets Corner: Lucy at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Lucy is a black, short-haired cat about 14 years old.

She is very friendly and enjoys a cuddle.

Lucy is in very good health but in view of her age Thames Valley Animal Welfare will help with future age-related health costs after she is rehomed.

For more information about Lucy or other cats looking for new loving homes look at our website www.tvaw.org.uk or phone 0118 9722082/9721871.

