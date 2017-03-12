Pets Corner: Lucy at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Lucy is a black, short-haired cat about 14 years old.
She is very friendly and enjoys a cuddle.
Lucy is in very good health but in view of her age Thames Valley Animal Welfare will help with future age-related health costs after she is rehomed.
For more information about Lucy or other cats looking for new loving homes look at our website www.tvaw.org.uk or phone 0118 9722082/9721871.
