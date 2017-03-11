Sat, 11
Theresa May gives talk to Newlands pupils

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

A talk about the journey to becoming Prime Minister was given by Theresa May MP to sixth form pupils at Newlands Girls’ School on Thursday, March 2.

As part of the Speakers for Schools programme, which provides state schools with leading figures to give talks, she discussed when she took an interest in politics as a young girl and about how she managed to enter one of the most powerful offices in the world.

The students asked insightful questions and found the talk to be ‘interesting, uplifting and inspiring’, according to the Farm Road school.

