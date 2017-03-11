Craufurd Arms campaign hits fundraising target

Pub-goers are rejoicing after a campaign to buy the Craufurd Arms and run it as a community pub reached its fundraising target.

The Craufurd Arms Society Ltd (CASL) has hit the £270,000 target it aimed for, and has now set a ‘stretched target’ of £328,000, to help get its bid over the line.

It was asked to resubmit its bid to the Wellington Pub Co, which owns the Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, on Friday, but is not sure if there are any rival bids.

Mark Newcombe, CASL chairman, said: “I am absolutely over the moon.

“I am so thankful for all the support we have received.”