Braywick Court pupils blast off to space with planetarium visit

The planets aligned for a special school visit on Tuesday.

Children at Braywick Court School had a chance to see the stars when a four metre tall inflatable planetarium set up in the school hall.

Early years children talked about stars and why they shine while watching a 360 degree projection of the night sky.

Children from year one pretended they were in a rocket blasting off to Jupiter and Mars.

The sessions kicked off the space topic which will be covered in lessons for a few weeks.

The planetarium came from the WInchester Science Centre and Planetarium.

Year one teacher Alice Mills said: "They have already learnt the names of all the planets.

"They had a lot of questions, some of them even adults could not answer.

"It was fantastic, it is terrific to give them a meaningful experience."