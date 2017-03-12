Braywick Court pupils blast off to space with planetarium visit

The planets aligned for a special school visit on Tuesday.
Children at Braywick Court School had a chance to see the stars when a four metre tall inflatable planetarium set up in the school hall.
Early years children talked about stars and why they shine while watching a 360 degree projection of the night sky.
Children from year one pretended they were in a rocket blasting off to Jupiter and Mars.
The sessions kicked off the space topic which will be covered in lessons for a few weeks.
The planetarium came from the WInchester Science Centre and Planetarium.
Year one teacher Alice Mills said: "They have already learnt the names of all the planets.
"They had a lot of questions, some of them even adults could not answer.
"It was fantastic, it is terrific to give them a meaningful experience."
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
Emergency services have been called to a incident in Braywick Cemetery.