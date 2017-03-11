Maidenhead primary school pupils enjoy Ancient Egypt day

Pharaohs and mummies were brought to life in an Ancient Egypt day at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Cookham Road on Friday.

Pupils in years five and six, who have been studying the topic, dressed up as Ancient Egyptians and the staff came as explorers.

Teachers also invited the company Portals to the Past to engage the children with fun activities.

These included deciphering hieroglyphs and learning more about the pyramids.

They also held a procession for a mummified mannequin.

Pauline Jones, a teaching assistant, said the school usually tried to illustrate important parts of history with engaging events such as this.

She added: “The kids enjoyed the whole day.

“It was quite hands-on.”