Former Royal Borough apprentice speaks about her experience for National Apprenticeship Week

A 19-year-old worker at the Royal Borough has encouraged young people to consider applying for an apprentice scheme as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Danni Adamson began working at the Royal Borough in November 2015 as a social care training administrator apprentice.

She spoke about her experience as part of National Apprenticeship Week, which brings together employers and apprenticeships across England and encourages young people to consider applying.

She said: “I applied for the position because I didn’t know what I wanted to do and I wasn’t 100 per cent sure about going to university.

“This gave me the opportunity to do a level two qualification and get my first step on the career ladder.

“I have a younger brother now just finishing school and he isn’t sure if he wants to go to university and I have told him to consider an apprenticeship. It’s a great opportunity and you get experience.”

After a year, Danni was offered a job in the HR department as a learning and development co-ordinator.

Last month at a cabinet meeting, the Royal Borough agreed a report which would see the number of apprentices in the council increase from 18 to 33.

The scheme is supported by the Grow Our Own team, which is funded by the Royal Borough and provides support, guidance and training to residents who want to find employment.

Joanne Horton, manager of Grow Our Own, said: “My job is to work with the departments and see if an apprentice could be employed when a position comes up and engage with schools across Windsor and Maidenhead and talk to students about their options.

“I’m a real advocate of apprenticeships and I can see the benefit it gives young people and the opportunities it can create.

“You can learn whilst you earn.”

To find out more about apprenticeships in the Royal Borough email joanne.horton

@rbwm.gov.uk or visit www.growourown.gov.uk