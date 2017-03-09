Fundraising party to be held for baby born with rare form of leukaemia

A brave family are fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital after their baby was born with a rare form of leukaemia.

When Maggie-Mae Morgan was born on Thursday, October 13, in Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, her parents David and Leah, who live in Holyport, noticed she had 50 small lumps over her body, including two that were close to her heart.

Doctors were unable to diagnose the lumps, and Maggie-Mae was sent to Great Ormond Street, London, for tests.

Ten days later Maggie-Mae was diagnosed with leukaemia, and was taken into surgery so a Hickman line, which is used for taking blood and chemotherapy, could be inserted.

During surgery Maggie-Mae suffered a heart attack and her heart had to be manually pumped for six minutes.

Maggie-Mae’s mother, Leah Morgan, said: “During those few minutes when Maggie-Mae’s

diagnosis was being delivered, I didn’t think things could get any worse but I was wrong.

“The lumps that had infiltrated my baby’s heart had caused it to stop. I was told she may not survive the next few days, and that she may have suffered brain damage.”

Maggie-Mae was given two shots of adrenaline, sedated and taken into intensive care.

After she came round on Sunday, October 25, Maggie-Mae started her chemotherapy straight away and, after five-days, the lumps had faded away.

The family were then able to take Maggie-Mae home, but a few weeks later, just before Christmas, a new lump appeared and she was sent back to the London hospital.

David Morgan, who is a teacher at Lowbrook Academy, said: “We thought we would be spending Christmas in the hospital as everyone had told us it would come back, but they said: 'okay, it’s only one' so they just kept an eye on it.”

The lump disappeared and now Maggie-Mae is checked in hospital every month, and her blood is checked by a nurse every week.

Her Hickman line means she is at constant risk of infection as it is connected to her bloodstream.

On Monday, Maggie-Mae will be six months old and the family are throwing a fundraising party so they can give something back to the hospital.

Leah said: “Her six-month party is just a mum’s way of showing gratitude for being able to look into her baby’s eyes and enjoy her beautiful smile, all thanks to this amazing hospital and her amazing strength.

“The standard of care is so high and everyone is so passionate.”

David said: “They are an absolute godsend those people; they all work 12-14 hour shifts. We think these people are just amazing.”

To follow Maggie-Mae’s journey and donate to the fundraising page visit www.facebook.com/pg/MightyMaggieMae