Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival moves to the Magnet

The venue for the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival has changed to the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze.

The Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA branch has revealed the event, which was previously based at Desborough College, will take place between Thursday, October 19, and Saturday, October 21.

