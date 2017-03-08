Heritage centre exhibition looks at great flood of 1947

A new exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre will give residents the chance to learn about the great flood of March 1947.

Monday will mark the 70th anniversary of a devastating flood, which affected 5,000 residents and left 1,500 houses isolated.

The river burst its banks on Thursday, March 13 and by Sunday the whole of Bridge Road was flooded from Maidenhead Bridge to the Rialto Cinema in Bridge Avenue.

When asked about the importance of the exhibition, Richard Poad, chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre said: “I think it acts as a reminder of just what the river can do, and we in Maidenhead in particular, should not be complacent because of the Jubilee River.

“The flood of 1947 was one of the biggest disasters Maidenhead has ever experienced.”

“The people that lived in Maidenhead were quite used to the area flooding.”

The cleaning operation could not begin until Thursday, March 27 and during the flood the army were brought in to help with the evacuation.

The exhibition at the heritage centre in Park Street includes archive pictures from 1947-2013 and newsreel from the 1940s of bread being delivered through the floods and dogs being rescued.

It also has information about the Jubilee River flood alleviation scheme, which officially opened in 2002 and protects the area from the effects of flooding.

The heritage centre is also looking to expand the exhibition with pictures from the 2014 floods.

Contact info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk to share your pictures.

Floods! will run until Saturday, April 29.