Tue, 07
Wed, 08
Thu, 09
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters rescue primary school pupil from tree

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a school pupil after he climbed up a fir tree at St Luke’s Primary today.

Slough firefighters also attended the incident and were called to the Cookham Road school at about 12.15pm to help the boy, who they believed to be about seven years old.

The incident was resolved by 12.45pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved