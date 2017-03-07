Firefighters rescue primary school pupil from tree

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a school pupil after he climbed up a fir tree at St Luke’s Primary today.
Slough firefighters also attended the incident and were called to the Cookham Road school at about 12.15pm to help the boy, who they believed to be about seven years old.
The incident was resolved by 12.45pm.
