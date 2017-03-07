Rotary club members take on 24-hour challenge for charity

Members of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club raised more than £1,500 for charity after taking part in 24 physical and mental challenges in a 24-hour period.

It was part of a celebration for the Rotary Foundation, which reached its 100th anniversary this year.

A total of 27 members took part with their children at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze between 8am on Saturday, February 25, and 8am on Sunday, February 26, to raise money for End Polio Now and the foundation.

The challenges included body combat, tennis and spinning.

Lisa Hunter, the event organiser, said: “It had to be the toughest thing I have ever done but I am so proud of myself, as well as fellow club members Mike and Elisa-Jade, for successfully getting through the full 24 challenges in one piece.

“The funds raised are going to make such a difference to people’s lives, not only right here in Maidenhead, but all over the world.

“It’s one of the reasons I joined Rotary, to be able to make an impact and make a positive difference. I’m not going to lie, I was worried about doing my first ever spinning class but that was great fun.

“However, body combat 12 hours in was definitely a challenge, especially as I punched myself in the face.”

In the last 100 years, the Rotary Foundation has spent £3 billion on important projects.

Lisa added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to the Magnet Leisure Centre for letting us use their facilities, and to all the instructors who gave up their time to facilitate a sessions for us.”

Donations are still being welcomed for the causes.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/24Challenges for more information.

