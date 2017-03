PICTURE SPECIAL: School children send in drawings of their mums ahead of Mother's Day

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion the Advertiser asked school children to draw pictures of their mums and send them in to us to put on display in the paper and online.

Check out the slideshow above to see the dozens of photos that have been sent in. Each drawing has the school, the name of the pupil and their mum's name in brackets.

The schools (in no particular order):

Bisham Primary School (pictures 1-31)

Burchetts Green Infant School (32-51)

Highfield Prep School (52-66)

Manor Green School (67-75)

St Edward's Catholic First School (76-105)

The Royal First School (106-159)

Holy Trinity School, Marlow (160-163)

Knowl Hill School (164-185)

Larchfield Primary School (186-217)

Dorney School (218-250)