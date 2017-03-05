Pets Corner: Roger, Pippa and Snowy at The Animal Sanctuary

At the Animal Sanctuary we still have many cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and ducks for rehoming and here are three of them:.

Roger the handsome rabbit: He is 18 months old and very friendly.

He will shortly be neutered. He came to us as his previous owner didn’t have enough time to give him the love he needs.

Pippa (black and white) and Snowy (white and black): These four-year-old sisters, both neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, must be rehomed together.

They were given up by their previous owners as one of the family sadly developed an allergy towards cats.

They are very friendly, and we think would fit in well with almost any cat-loving family.

We don’t want them to stay in rescue too long, so can you give them a forever home?

Home checks and fees apply to the above animals.

Please contact us at the Animal Sanctuary on 07971 756494 or 07534 360127. We’re based at Lake End Road in Dorney, near Sainsbury’s in Taplow, SL4 6QS.