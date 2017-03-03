Police report spate of 'angry Scottish man' prank calls in Thames Valley

A rise of prank calls using pre-recorded generated responses has been reported in the Thames Valley Area.

The recordings give people the impression they are speaking to a real person.

Not all calls are the same but one of the main scenarios has been described as an angry Scottish man claiming the caller has stolen his Wi-Fi.

Thames Valley Police say the calls are predominately targeting elderly people and youngsters and are meant to cause alarm and distress to the call taker.

Sometimes the numbers are withheld but at other times a mobile number is revealed.

Anyone with particular concerns should call police on 101 or otherwise ignore the call.

Users can also contact their phone provider to have numbers blocked.