Burchetts Green Infant School pupils take part in mini hockey tournament

Hockey novices were given a taste of the sport on Friday, February 24.

Children from Burchetts Green Infant School were coached by a team of 20 year six girls from Highfield Prep School at Braywick Sports Ground.

Some of the pupils had never played hockey before and were taught the basics before hitting the pitch for a mini tournament.

The success of the afternoon means Highfield is keen to run sessions again with other local primary schools.

The school’s marketing manager Lisa Hunter said: “It was really lovely to see our year six girls doing one-to-one teaching.

“They always love spending time with the younger pupils and they had a lot of patience.

“It was a fantastic afternoon, so much fun.”