Chapel Arches development shortlisted for top industry prize

A major development in the centre of Maidenhead has been shortlisted for a top industry prize.

The Chapel Arches scheme by house builder Shanly has been given the nod by judges at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

The 242 home-project has been recognised in the competition’s Regeneration category, which showcases ‘improvements to urban, rural or coastal areas’.

Stewart Kirk, managing director of the company’s Thames Valley division, said: “We are extremely proud of the work we have been doing in Maidenhead over the years.

“To be recognised for Chapel Arches’ contribution to the wider area and community is fantastic.

“Maidenhead has an exciting future – the new waterside leisure destination will create jobs, enhance the town’s offering and provide more attractive public spaces.”

He added: “We are committed to delivering a scheme that will bring back a lost part of Maidenhead, showcase its heritage and breathe new life into the town for the benefit of businesses, residents and visitors.”

