Anthology pays tribute to Sir Nicholas Winton

The life of the ‘British Schindler’ has been commemorated with a new book of poems and short stories.

The anthology, which has been put together by nine members of the Maidenhead U3A (University of the Third Age), is dedicated to Sir Nicholas Winton, the Maidenhead man who rescued hundreds of children from Czechoslovakia on the eve of the Second World War.

The work is a collection of about 66 creative writing pieces, many of which have been inspired by the authors’ own lives.

Mo Wright, the group’s secretary and one of the project’s contributors, said: “We take pleasure in listening to other people and we wanted to get their stories on paper.”

Edwina Barnes, Danielle Green, Jane Moore, Jean Myhill, Margarette Shore, Audrey Thompson, Pip Tregidgo and Winnie Woodford also put pen to paper for the book.

Of the 50 copies published, just six are left and a reprint is being considered.

A £200 donation was also made by the group to Save the Children’s Syria Appeal.

