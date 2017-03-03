Achievements celebrated at annual SportsAble awards dinner

SportsAble celebrated the remarkable sporting achievements of both its members and volunteers at its annual awards dinner on Saturday.

The disability sports club welcomed special guests including Paralympians Sophie Christiansen and Jeanette Chippington to its Braywick Road sports centre to mark the occasion.

Notable winners from Maidenhead included 70-year-old Angelo Delin, who picked up the Bigg and Norris Trophy for Most Notable Male in the Swimming Pool in recognition of his regained confidence in the water following several operations.

Sukhi Gidda, 66, won the Vamvakas Shield for showing the most progress and determination in her quest to play table tennis.

Teenager Ben Chippington, 17, son of Paralympic swimmer and paracanoeist Jeanette, also picked up the Derek Rose Bowl for his four years of volunteering.

In total, 43 trophies were handed out to players of all abilities from sports including archery, boccia and wheelchair basketball.

Vivienne Davies, chairwoman of SportsAble, said: “It was my pleasure once again to host this event, where we gather together in the spirit of friendship to celebrate each other’s achievements.”

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, and club patrons Sir Hugh and Lady Catherine Stevenson attended the dinner.