Salary of Royal Borough managing director to rise to £140,000

The highest paid employee of the Royal Borough is in line for a further pay rise.

An updated Pay Policy Statement approved by full council on Tuesday, Friday, February 21, recommended an increase in the salary of managing director Alison Alexander to £140,000, not including pension contributions.

Ms Alexander is also strategic director for adult, children and health services, for which she currently receives £125,000 a year.

This is then topped up by a further £15,000 to account for her extra responsibilities as managing director, which takes her overall pay packet to £140,000.

The proposal, which will be put to the council’s Employment Panel for final approval, will see the salary element of her pay absorb the £15,000 additional payment when she moves solely into the managing director’s role.

The move would also see the pay ratio between the borough’s lowest paid employee widen from 9.2 to 9.46.

“There’s an important point to raise, which is that she also ceases to be director of children’s services when we finish the transition with Achieving for Children,” said Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Bray), the leader of the council.

“But this is a decision for the Employment Panel.”

He added: “We want to retain top staff.”

The borough’s children’s services department is due to be transferred to a partnership with the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames and Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames, while adult services is to be transferred to private firm Optalis.

The decision has been backed by leader of the council opposition, Cllr Lynne Jones (Old Windsor, Old Windsor Residents’ Association).

She also said it was important for the borough to adhere to salary benchmarks set by neighbouring and other comparable local authorities.

She said; “I don’t agree with everything that has happened over the past few years.

“But to be honest I think it would be the worst thing possible if we had a change at the top at this particular time.”