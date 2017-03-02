Firefighters free person from M4 car crash

Fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead cut a person free from a car on the M4 this morning (Thursday).
The vehicle had crashed into the central reservation westbound on the motorway between junctions 7 and 8/9.
Firefighters were called out at 7.57am.
