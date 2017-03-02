Thu, 02
Fri, 03
Sat, 04
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters free person from M4 car crash

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

Fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead cut a person free from a car on the M4 this morning (Thursday).

The vehicle had crashed into the central reservation westbound on the motorway between junctions 7 and 8/9.

Firefighters were called out at 7.57am.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved