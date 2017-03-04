'Dedicated supporter' of Maidenhead Rowing Club passes away

A ‘dedicated supporter’ of Maidenhead Rowing Club died peacefully on Monday, February 20 after a short illness, at the age of 88.

Robert Field Wilson, known as Bob, had been a member of the club for more than 50 years.

Born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1928, he started his rowing career in 1943 at school, at the age of 15.

During National Service in the late 1940s, he became a Sergeant Instructor in the Royal Army Education Corps but rowed wherever he was posted – at one point competing for Olympic trials.

He met his future wife Sheila at Leicester University, where he was studying chemistry; they later had two children and two grandchildren.

The family moved to Maidenhead in 1955 with Mr Wilson’s job as a research chemist at the Grassland Research Institute in Hurley.

He joined Maidenhead Rowing Club, holding the positions of captain, secretary and treasurer, and served on the Maidenhead Regatta committee. He also coached several juniors to national championship wins and the GB senior rowing team.

At 55 he set up a boat repair business, and continued to row, winning many veteran events. In later years he coached the women’s squad at Maidenhead.

His son Rob said: “He will be remembered as a true gentleman, a dedicated supporter of Maidenhead Rowing Club, contributing hugely to the sport he loved, and a much loved father and grandfather.”