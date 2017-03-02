Desborough College cake sale raises cash for Reuben's Fight

A sweet tooth has given some extra bite to a campaign to help a three-year-old fighting a rare form of cancer.

Pupils at Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, raised more than £800 with a cake sale on Thursday, February 23.

Proceeds will be donated to Reuben’s Fight, set up to aid Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is recovering from his third round of chemotherapy to treat neuroblastoma, which affects fewer than 100 children in the UK.

English teacher Laura Gater, who helped set up the event, said: "I'm just really proud of them for doing it, some of them even saw Reuben's dad at the weekend and went up to him to say what they had done.”

Visit www.facebook.com/ReubensFight