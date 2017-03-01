Barbershop offering free haircuts to jobseekers

A barbershop in Maidenhead High Street is offering free haircuts for jobseekers.

Business partners Matthew Martin and Ryan Wood from Avanti got in touch with the job centre in Park Street to ask it to refer anyone who has a job interview and would like their hair cut before they go to call in and see them.

Last year Matthew, from Ray Park Avenue, offered free haircuts to the homeless and said he wanted to extend the idea as he sympathises with those not doing so well after spending some time in and out of work himself.

The 22-year-old said: “We’re doing really well so we just wanted to give something back.”

“It’s just something we have a passion for that we want to share in some way,” said Ryan, 29, from Furnival Avenue.

Matthew talked about his own interview experience and said how he felt much better when he was smartly dressed, clean and fresh.

“You feel better, have more confidence so you’ve got more of a chance,” said Ryan.

Staff at the job centre will be referring individuals who will need to take proof of their interview into the barbershop.

Jody Jones, manager at Maidenhead Job Centre, said: “We’re hopeful it will increase people’s opportunity to find work. I think it will be really good for anyone struggling a bit financially.”