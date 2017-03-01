Accountants and giant rugby ball seal Maidenhead Pancake Race victories

A team of accountants battered their opposition in the annual Maidenhead Pancake Race on Tuesday.

The event saw 16 teams don fancy dress including headscarves and aprons and compete in a relay race in King Street.

Teams from the Wilson Partners, in Frascati Way, showed off their deft touch in the group stages to seal their place in the final alongside Molly Maid.

And it was the accountants who emerged triumphant following some composed flipping in the competition showpiece.

The town’s favourite mascots, including Maidenhead United’s Yorkie the Magpie, also took part in the mascot race.

Mr Scrumbles, from Windsor-based rugby coaching company Scrumys, sealed victory.

This year’s event, organised by Enjoy Maidenhead, raised about £400 for the Family Friends charity which helps provide short term support to families facing difficulties in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Jatinder Singh Rakhra, from Enjoy Maidenhead, said: “For me it was great to see a lot of office workers come out during their lunch hour to raise money for a fantastic charity.”