Inquest opened into death of man who was hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

The identity of a man who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has been released by the Berkshire Coroner.

Paul Mills, 47, died in Wexham Park Hospital after being struck by the vehicle on Tuesday, February 14.

Mr Mills, of West Crescent, Windsor, was a worker for ISS Facilities, which holds the contract for the cemetery’s maintenance from the Royal Borough.

An inquest was opened and adjourned yesterday.