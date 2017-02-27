Maidenhead Sea Cadets looking for new members in 75th year

Youngsters seeking adventure on the water are encouraged to join Maidenhead Sea Cadets.

Racing sailing dinghies, power boating down rivers, canoeing and rowing are just some of the challenges on offer at the unit, which celebrates its 75th birthday this year.

It is looking to boost its members this month as part of a national recruitment drive.

Sea cadets has supported thousands of young people across Maidenhead, Cookham, Taplow and Burnham to learn nautical skills and at present has just under 40 cadets and 10 adult volunteers.

Chris Edge RNR, commanding officer at the unit, said it was a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for youngsters aged between 10 and 18 to meet new friends, learn new skills and boost their confidence.

He said: “We welcome all young people to pop by the unit when we’re open and get stuck into some of the exciting activities like rowing, kayaking and power boating that we offer.”

The unit meets at its headquarters in Mill Lane, Taplow, and is looking forward to another ‘fantastic’ year.

Chris said: “The unit was awarded a top award for its proficiency, achieved the status of best unit in Berkshire for winning the District Cup and was also crowned National Sea Cadet Champions in a couple of events.

“We have increased our fleet of boating equipment thanks to a Sport England grant and had seven cadets go Offshore Sailing around the UK.”

Maidenhead Sea Cadets can also help teenagers undertake a BTEC or their Duke of Edinburgh award.

The unit is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6.50pm to 9.15pm.

Visit www.sea-cadets.org/maidenhead to find out how you can join.