Maidenhead Civic Society recruits new members at town centre stall

A drive for new members for the Maidenhead Civic Society came to Maidenhead town centre.

Angela and Bob Dulson were manning a stall in the Nicolsons Centre on Saturday.

The couple have been members for 17 years, with Bob being at the helm as the society's chairman for the past nine years.

He said it has been a 'strong and respected voice in the community' for more than 50 years.

The group's cornerstone is keeping a watchful eye on plans in the town.

The group is keen to add to its 400 members and welcome more young people into its ranks.

Bob said: "It has been good having a presence, if people show an interest that is great, if they join that's even better.

"Our strength is in our numbers and we want to feel that we are really representing a cross section of the community."