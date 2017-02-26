Burnham Grammar pupil becomes a published author

A talented pupil from Burnham Grammar School has become a published author.

Ananya Talwar wrote the story Atro City: The Flood, which weaves together the lives of three girls across three centuries, when she was 14 but it has taken her two years to find the right publisher, Create Space.

The story looks at how a girl in the 1800s can make decisions that would impact a girl who lives in 2029, a look at the butterfly effect across the years, as well as sending a message about how the increase in pollution in the world changes lives.

The 16-year-old even painted the artwork used on the cover of the book as she didn’t like what the publisher offered her.

Ananya said: “I always liked writing, the stories I write online are about Harry Potter, but I wanted to do something original. It’s really really weird having my own book, it’s on Amazon already and in some bookshops.”

The school will be buying a few copies to put into the school library for everyone to enjoy.

Ananya is looking forward to the summer

holidays and once her GCSE exams are finished she plans to work on her second novel which has about 100 pages completed already.