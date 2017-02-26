Pets Corner: Spots and Chicha at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

Two semi-longhaired cats are looking for a new home together this month.

Homeless through no fault of their own, they were taken in by Maidenhead Cat Rescue when their previous owners found that they were unable to keep them.

Both young adults, they are mother and daughter. Mum Spots is just 18 months old and daughter Chicha is eight months. They are inseparable and must be homed together.

They are both semi-long-haired so will require brushing to keep their fur in perfect condition.

Although a little shy of strangers at first, they love cuddles and stroking and will make perfect pets for the right family.

Both have been neutered and have had a full health check, vaccinations and are microchipped.

The charity believes that a home with no dogs or children under six would be best for Spots and Chicha.

If you are able to offer the forever home these two delightful cats are looking for, do give us a call on 01628 620909.

Or if you are able to make a donation towards the cost of caring for our other cats while they wait for new homes, please go to our Facebook page.

More information can be found on Facebook under Maidenhead Cat Rescue or email on maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk