Ladders installed in drains to help amorous toads

More than 100 ‘toad ladders’ have been installed in drains to help migrating amphibians reach their breeding grounds safely.

Toads emerge to make the perilous journey to their breeding grounds in the spring, and a key crossing is Ray Mill Road East, Maidenhead.

Now, in a project funded by the Royal Borough and Cookham Parish Council, ladders have been installed in drains to help them get out if they fall in.

Jan Stannard, of Wild Maidenhead and Friends of Deerswood, the community groups which made the ladders, said: “The common toad is in serious decline all over the UK. We have one of the largest colonies in the south of England in the area around Ray Mill Road East in Maidenhead.

“Over 2,000 toads will attempt to cross several roads around the Strand Lane Lake, and the lake just north of Ray Mill Road East, and many are at risk of falling into drains and drowning.”

Temporary road signs have also been put up to warn motorists to be aware of toads crossing the road.