Commuter driven 'insane' by Stafferton Way car park signs

Misleading signs at the multi-storey car park in Stafferton Way are driving one commuter ‘insane’.

Tom Maskell, from Marlow, complained that the sign outside the car park doesn’t account for the number of spaces that have been sold by the council to private businesses.

He said: “It is incredibly frustrating when you have a big green ‘spaces’ sign at the entrance to what is described as a ‘pay and display’ car park that no spaces are actually available, other than the swathes of empty reserved bays that are not available for public use until 10am.”

Tom, a journalist, said he has missed his train several times as a result. He added: “It is not good for the environment or my sanity to drive up eight levels for no good reason.

“The sign should at least reflect the fact those spaces aren’t available.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “The current count system is unable to differentiate between reserved and unreserved spaces in the data it sends to the display screens.

“Though we appreciate this can be frustrating for some users this only applies during one hour midweek when the reservations are in place.

“This is designed to ensure that season ticket holders can find a space. There are also 320 unrestricted spacesavailable for non-season ticket customers.”