Stories of the week: February 18-24

Thugs injure couple in unprovoked homophobic train attack

An ice skating coach and personal trainer who lost two teeth in a homophobic attack on his way home from a Valentine’s Day meal has said he can’t understand what provoked the assault.

Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train from a meal in Reading with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal, when they were set upon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Inquest unable to 'find facts' over cause of Uxbridge Road crash which killed Ayesha Farooq

Crash scene investigators still do not know what caused a Wexham woman to drive over the central reservation of a busy dual carriageway before she was hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

Ayesha Farooq, 23, of Quinbrookes, died on Wednesday, October 19, after she was involved in a three car pile-up near the Crooked Billet roundabout on the A412 Uxbridge Road.

Man is robbed while suffering from asthma attack in Burnham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man who was having an asthma attack had his phone and wallet stolen last week.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking past Burnham railway station, in Burnham Lane, between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday when he suffered from an asthma attack.

Dying wife's heartfelt video message to husband inspires fundraising drive

A loving wife left her husband a heartfelt video message which she recorded just days before she died of cancer.

On Valentine’s Day Lee Ball was shown a video filmed by his wife Amanda, who died on Thursday, February 10 after being diagnosed with single cell cancer and a secondary metastatic tumor on the brain only a few days before.

Tributes paid after Slough councillor Darren Morris passes away

Tributes have flooded in for Haymill and Lynch Hill councillor Darren Morris who passes away at home this morning (Thursday).

The former chef who passionately campaigned to tackle homelessness in Slough spent his last few days at home with his wife and children.

Council gives green light for Hindu community centre

A decision to give the green light to plans for a Hindu community centre in Maidenhead Riverside was greeted with applause on Tuesday night.

Campaigners both for and against the plans, for land adjacent to the car park in Lower Cookham Road, had packed out the Desborough Theatre in Maidenhead Town Hall for the meeting.

AS IT HAPPENED: Storm Doris hits East Berkshire and South Bucks

Storm Doris caused disruption across East Berkshire and South Bucks as strong winds hit the area on Thursday.

The storm led to a number of fallen trees, which blocked roads and caused damage to property including cars and houses.

Convicted brothel keeper told to pay more than £100k or face jail

A confiscation order of more than £100,000 has been handed to a man convicted of running two brothels in Maidenhead.

Michael Emmanuel Adekoya, of Kilmington Close, Bracknell, has been told to pay £116,270 within three months following a hearing which concluded at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Couple's warning after falling victim to international email scam

A retired couple from Maidenhead were left tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket after falling victim to an international email scam.

The nightmare began in September 2015 when the husband and wife from Cox Green, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, decided to sell a property they had rented out for several years after the husband’s 93-year-old father passed away in 2007.

Police to crack down on Marlow Bridge rule breakers

Drivers have been threatened spot fines if they break weight restrictions on Marlow Bridge.

Thames valley Police has sent out the warning as it tries to prevent a repeat of the crossing’s two-month closure last year.