Zombie walk proceeds handed over to counselling charity

A counselling charity has been given a donation from the proceeds of the annual Maidenhead Zombie Walk.
On Sunday, organisers handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Number 22 Counselling Services, which provides free help for people in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
Shula Tajima of the charity said: “This money is going to make such a difference to us. £1,000 doesn’t seem much but to us that can support the work of 10 counsellors for a whole year, as well as enable us to train new counsellors so we can increase our services.”
The zombie walk took place in October.
