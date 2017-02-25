Sat, 25
Zombie walk proceeds handed over to counselling charity

James Harrison

A counselling charity has been given a donation from the proceeds of the annual Maidenhead Zombie Walk.

On Sunday, organisers handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Number 22 Counselling Services, which provides free help for people in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

Shula Tajima of the charity said: “This money is going to make such a difference to us. £1,000 doesn’t seem much but to us that can support the work of 10 counsellors for a whole year, as well as enable us to train new counsellors so we can increase our services.”

The zombie walk took place in October.

