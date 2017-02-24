Blankets for the homeless to be given to Phil Collins tribute act

A batch of blankets for the homeless will be given to a Phil Collins tribute act when he comes to Maidenhead on Saturday.

The Knit and Natter group, which meets at Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, on Wednesdays, will be handing over the warmers when Dave Whitehouse brings his show to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

After finishing renditions of classics such as Against All Odds, Easy Lover, and In The Air Tonight, he will take them back to Essex to distribute to charities.

The team has been working on the creations for about 15 months, after the project’s organiser, Chris Kyte, met Mr Whitehouse at a previous appearance in the town.

Mrs Kyte offered him the blankets after he appealed for donations for the homeless at the end of the show and he agreed to take them when he next returned.

Mrs Kyte said: “I’m elated I’m giving these away so someone can benefit from our hard work. It’s been a team effort.”