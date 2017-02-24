Maidenhead painter features on Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year

A talented painter said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to take part in Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

Inge du Plessis, who lives in North Town, Maidenhead, filmed the episode in May, which sees artists given four hours to produce a portrait.

The episode, presented by Frank Skinner and Joan Bakewell, was aired on Tuesday, February 14.

Inge said: “I heard about the series from a fellow artist in our studio at Foundation Park.

“It was absolutely amazing to reach the show, we would get stopped every 20 minutes or so by the cameraman and asked questions about our work.”

The episode was filmed at the Wallace Collection gallery in London and Inge’s family came to watch her paint during the day as the gallery remained open to the public.

The professional artist, originally from Cape Town, has held her own exhibitions in Burnham and taken part in the Maidenhead and Cookham Arts trail.

She specialises in figurative and narrative oil paintings, and is also an art technician at Holyport College.

She said: “It was very nerve-racking on the day as we didn’t know we were going to have to paint, anything could have happened and we had no control over it.”

Inge was chosen as one of the three finalists at the end of the show, but did not make it through to the next round.

She is hoping to enter in the show again next year.