New partner steps in to run Maidenhead homeless shelter

A new partner has been found to help run the town’s homeless shelter.

The Royal Borough announced yesterday (Wednesday) it will be working with Look Ahead, a support and housing provider, to run the John West House homeless shelter.

Earlier this month the Advertiser reported the Brett Foundation would no longer be involved with the shelter after it was unable to agree the terms of leasing the facility in Howarth Road.

The homeless shelter, named after John West, a rough sleeper who died last year, was designed to provide emergency accommodation for vulnerable people.

The latest agreement will see Look Ahead manage day-to-day operations to make sure the centre can take in vulnerable residents until the end of March.

Guy Robinson, Look Ahead’s director of housing and support said: “We are delighted to be able to serve people in Maidenhead experiencing homelessness, and offer them a warm and safe place to sleep in the coldest months of the year.”

John West House was officially opened by councillors and Sue Brett from the Brett Foundation on Tuesday, January 17.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), leader of the Royal Borough, said: “I’m pleased to see that John West House is being used to support some of our most vulnerable residents and we’re grateful to Look Ahead for their help in this.

“We’re committed to making sure that no one sleeps rough when the weather is at its worst and we know what difference facilities like this can make.

“We’ve already offered valuable support with the help of Look Ahead through similar projects in the borough and look forward to exploring how this partnership can grow.”

Look Ahead and the Royal Borough have previously worked together on the delivery of Frogmore Court supported accommodation for care leavers in Maidenhead and Wellesley House for homeless families in Windsor.