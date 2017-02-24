Mother takes on back-to-back marathon challenge for Fight For George charity

A mammoth marathon challenge is being taken on by a Furze Platt mother whose brave boy battled cancer last year.

Louise Ferriman will be running four marathons back-to-back next month and the London Marathon in April to celebrate the launch of the Fight For George charity.

Last year the community rallied around four-year-old George Ferriman during his fight, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Thousands of pounds were raised for cancer charities during the campaign and George went into remission in July.

Louise said: “George is still fighting his battle. With remission comes many health implications from the cancer and treatment but following on from all the events and monies raised for charities, I have decided to form the ‘fightforgeorge’ charity.

“George went so far out of his comfort zone during his grueling treatment that to mark the launch of the charity, I am, taking part in my own #outofyourcomfortzone challenge.”

On Friday, March 24, Louise will be heading to the Jurassic Coast to run three marathons with Maidenhead town centre manager Steph James and their friend Miriam Eger.

On Monday, March 27, they will be driving back to Maidenhead and running another 26 miles.

Louise said: “We will be running four marathons back-to-back over four days to represent the four months of chemotherapy George endured, and then I will celebrate his fifth round when he went into remission by running the London marathon two weeks later.

“I have been training for this event for five months, running mostly at 6am or after the kids’ bedtime in pitch black and freezing conditions.

“I’ve hit hills, trails, and muddy forests weekly for miles and miles to prepare for the event.”

Visit www.fightforgeorge.org to donate to the charity and follow Louise’s journey.