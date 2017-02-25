Willy Wonka day held at Burchetts Green Infants School

Teachers created a world of pure imagination for youngsters learning about chocolate.

On Tuesday, pupils at Burchetts Green CE Infants School, in Burchetts Green Road, had a day of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed lessons.

The day before, each child had been given their own golden ticket and arrived to find staff dressed as Oompa Loompas and had to come up with and design their own idea for a new piece of confectionery.

It marked the beginning of a school topic which will see them use chocolate to learn about the rainforests, fair trade and other subjects.

Headteacher Delia Shepherd, who took the role of the famous fictional chocolatier, said: “Everybody loves chocolate.

“The children already know a bit about it, but it’s also got a lot of history and science behind it, so we can do the national curriculum but we can do it in a fun way.”