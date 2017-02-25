Jump In! festival returns to Norden Farm for Easter holiday fun

Bollywood dancing, circus skills, theatre and art workshops are just some of the activities on offer at Norden Farm as part of its Jump In! festival.

The arts centre in Altwood Road is set to be ‘buzzing’ during the Easter holidays with activities running every day to keep youngsters busy.

Highlights include ‘give it a go’ sessions where families are encouraged to try new skills including circus, chocolate making and stop motion animation, and performances from the youth theatre groups.

Robyn Bunyan, education officer at Norden Farm said: “The Jump In! Festival is a real highlight here at Norden Farm each year – the building is buzzing for two weeks. And with half term just gone, it is all just around the corner, and I can’t wait. We have got so much planned.”

Kicking off the festival will be Norden Farm’s Youth Theatre groups performing Ragnarok by Charles Way under the guidance of Troublemaker Theatre Company.

Dance workshops will be on offer for anyone looking to try something new and Charlie Dixon will be sharing her experience as an A-Troupe dancer. Children will get to learn new routines, create their own choreography and perform in a show to friends and family at the end of the week.

In the second week, families will be taken on a journey with Amelia Buttersnap to find out if aliens really exist and what they want with her cat.

Her show will include magic tricks, shadow puppetry and a specially commissioned musical score.

A three-day art workshop called Art Daze, will encourage children to take inspiration from words, numbers and letters to create collaborative pieces in 2D and 3D and the week and Garlic Theatre will be returning to Norden Farm for a special performance of Jack and the Beans Talk.

The two-week packed festival will go out with a bang on Friday, April 14 for Give it a Go day, which will feature over 41 workshops in total.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org to see a full schedule of the festival and to book tickets.