Care home hosts special Valentine's Day lunch

Love was in the air at a Maidenhead care home for Valentine’s Day.

The international day of love was marked with a special lunch for couples at St Mark’s Care Home, in St Mark’s Road, on Tuesday, February 14.

And as well as being treated to a meal of smoked salmon, coq au vin and strawberry pavlova, there was also entertainment on offer from magician and regular visitor Patrick Ash.

“They love it,” said activities coordinator Jane Purdue, “we’ve had so much good feedback from them for it.

“And a couple even said they had really enjoyed it because it was the first time they had ever celebrated it together.”